Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BCS

In trading on Friday, shares of Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.73, changing hands as high as $7.88 per share. Barclays PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.885 per share, with $9.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.86.
