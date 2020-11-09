Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.48, changing hands as high as $56.00 per share. Brinks Co shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.1685 per share, with $97.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.80.

