Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BCC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $127.93, changing hands as high as $133.19 per share. Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $87.32 per share, with $154.6732 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.97.

