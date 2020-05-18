Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BC

In trading on Monday, shares of Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.68, changing hands as high as $54.99 per share. Brunswick Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.22 per share, with $66.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.88.

