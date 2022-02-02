Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.33, changing hands as high as $45.97 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $36.8115 per share, with $51.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.