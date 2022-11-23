Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBIN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBIN ETF (Symbol: BBIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.70, changing hands as high as $49.87 per share. BBIN shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.39 per share, with $60.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.86.

