Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBBY

In trading on Monday, shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.81, changing hands as high as $11.03 per share. Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBBY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.43 per share, with $17.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.94.

