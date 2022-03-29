Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBAX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBAX ETF (Symbol: BBAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.75, changing hands as high as $56.23 per share. BBAX shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBAX's low point in its 52 week range is $50.30 per share, with $60.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.09.

