Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BANR

In trading on Monday, shares of Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.84, changing hands as high as $46.09 per share. Banner Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.31 per share, with $63.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.83.

