Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.70, changing hands as high as $32.81 per share. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.80 per share, with $36.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.62.

