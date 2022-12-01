Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BALY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.23, changing hands as high as $25.48 per share. Bally's Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BALY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BALY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.54 per share, with $40.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.09.

