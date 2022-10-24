Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAESF

In trading on Monday, shares of Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.20, changing hands as high as $9.34 per share. Bae Sys plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAESF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAESF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.88 per share, with $10.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.29.

