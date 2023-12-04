Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AYX

In trading on Monday, shares of Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.27, changing hands as high as $42.65 per share. Alteryx Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.92 per share, with $70.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.88.

