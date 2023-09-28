Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AYI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $169.22, changing hands as high as $172.73 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $149.30 per share, with $202.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.80.

