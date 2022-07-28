Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.38, changing hands as high as $36.05 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.82 per share, with $41.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.66.

