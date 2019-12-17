Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AXS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.22, changing hands as high as $60.31 per share. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.27 per share, with $67.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.29.

