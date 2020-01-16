Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVYA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.04, changing hands as high as $13.20 per share. Avaya Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVYA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $22.3499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.