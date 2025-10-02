Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVXL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.42, changing hands as high as $9.65 per share. Anavex Life Sciences Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVXL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.03 per share, with $14.4405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.17.

