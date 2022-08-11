Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVUV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AVUV ETF (Symbol: AVUV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.31, changing hands as high as $78.45 per share. AVUV shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVUV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.20 per share, with $84.5894 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.40.

