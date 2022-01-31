Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVUS

In trading on Monday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.87, changing hands as high as $75.90 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVUS's low point in its 52 week range is $63.43 per share, with $81.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.83.

