Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.34, changing hands as high as $40.60 per share. Avnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.20 per share, with $45.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.49.

