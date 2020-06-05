Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVNS

In trading on Friday, shares of Avanos Medical Inc (Symbol: AVNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.42, changing hands as high as $33.02 per share. Avanos Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.46 per share, with $48.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05.

