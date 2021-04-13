Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVLR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $146.51, changing hands as high as $147.62 per share. Avalara Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVLR's low point in its 52 week range is $76.3201 per share, with $185.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.