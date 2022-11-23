Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVDV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the AVDV ETF (Symbol: AVDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.07, changing hands as high as $56.20 per share. AVDV shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.61 per share, with $66.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.07.

