Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVDE

In trading on Monday, shares of the AVDE ETF (Symbol: AVDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.67, changing hands as high as $63.68 per share. AVDE shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDE's low point in its 52 week range is $57.61 per share, with $67.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.62.

