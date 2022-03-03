Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVAL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA (Symbol: AVAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.60, changing hands as high as $5.75 per share. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.05 per share, with $6.6189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.