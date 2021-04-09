Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AUDC

In trading on Friday, shares of AudioCodes Ltd (Symbol: AUDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.93, changing hands as high as $30.94 per share. AudioCodes Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUDC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.33 per share, with $44.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.