Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AUB

In trading on Friday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.04, changing hands as high as $32.30 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.32 per share, with $41.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.03.

