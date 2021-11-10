Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.01, changing hands as high as $20.68 per share. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $14.57 per share, with $26.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.