Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATUS

In trading on Friday, shares of Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.75, changing hands as high as $27.43 per share. Altice USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATUS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.955 per share, with $31.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.93.

