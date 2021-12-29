Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATTO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atento SA (Symbol: ATTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.05, changing hands as high as $24.64 per share. Atento SA shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATTO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.845 per share, with $30.4836 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.45.

