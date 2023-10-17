Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATSG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.23, changing hands as high as $21.29 per share. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATSG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.39 per share, with $29.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.25.

