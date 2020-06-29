Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATR

In trading on Monday, shares of AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.09, changing hands as high as $110.19 per share. AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATR's low point in its 52 week range is $79.84 per share, with $126.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.05.

