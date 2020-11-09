Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATI

In trading on Monday, shares of Allegheny Technologies, Inc (Symbol: ATI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.37, changing hands as high as $11.94 per share. Allegheny Technologies, Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.95 per share, with $24.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.86.

