Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allegheny Technologies, Inc (Symbol: ATI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.43, changing hands as high as $23.95 per share. Allegheny Technologies, Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.03 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.53.

