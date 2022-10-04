Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATEC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (Symbol: ATEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.43, changing hands as high as $10.77 per share. Alphatec Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.73 per share, with $13.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.65.

