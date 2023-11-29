Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASND

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (Symbol: ASND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.98, changing hands as high as $96.74 per share. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASND's low point in its 52 week range is $64.33 per share, with $127.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.28.

