Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASML

In trading on Thursday, shares of ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $545.47, changing hands as high as $557.83 per share. ASML Holding NV shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASML's low point in its 52 week range is $363.1501 per share, with $881.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $549.84.

