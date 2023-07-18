Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASGN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.01, changing hands as high as $82.92 per share. ASGN Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASGN's low point in its 52 week range is $63.27 per share, with $106.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.83.

