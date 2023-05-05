Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARX

In trading on Friday, shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSX: ARX.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.11, changing hands as high as $17.32 per share. ARC Resources Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.65 per share, with $22.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.23.

