Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARVL

In trading on Monday, shares of Arrival Group (Symbol: ARVL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.39, changing hands as high as $17.44 per share. Arrival Group shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARVL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.9206 per share, with $37.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.32.

