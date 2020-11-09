Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARI

In trading on Monday, shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.22, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are currently trading up about 19.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.12 per share, with $18.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.35.

