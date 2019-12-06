Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARI

In trading on Friday, shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.60, changing hands as high as $18.61 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $19.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.