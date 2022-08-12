Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARCC

In trading on Friday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.40, changing hands as high as $20.47 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.03 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.48.

