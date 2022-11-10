Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APTV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.49, changing hands as high as $108.03 per share. Aptiv PLC shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APTV's low point in its 52 week range is $77.96 per share, with $179.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.12. The APTV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

