Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APOG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.44, changing hands as high as $38.70 per share. Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APOG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $46.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.64.

