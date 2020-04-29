Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APAM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.34, changing hands as high as $28.93 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APAM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.69 per share, with $38.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.75.

