Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APA

In trading on Monday, shares of Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.76, changing hands as high as $12.89 per share. Apache Corp shares are currently trading up about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.80 per share, with $33.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.86. The APA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.