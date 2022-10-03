Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APA

In trading on Monday, shares of APA Corp (Symbol: APA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.00, changing hands as high as $37.29 per share. APA Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.45 per share, with $51.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.04. The APA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

