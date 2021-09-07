Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AOSL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.55, changing hands as high as $29.75 per share. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOSL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.6119 per share, with $42.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.08.

